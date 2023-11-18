Find the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9), which currently includes six players listed (including Xavier Tillman), as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (3-9) at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 134-107 loss to the Lakers in their most recent game on Tuesday. Santi Aldama scored 24 points in the Grizzlies' loss, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Xavier Tillman PF Out Knee 12.7 9 3 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 15.3 2 4.7 Derrick Rose PG Questionable Knee 10.3 2.3 3.7 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 3 2 2 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Out (Adductor), Tre Jones: Out (Hamstring)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream:

