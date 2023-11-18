Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntland School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
