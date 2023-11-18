The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-8) face a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (0-10) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

With 16.5 points per game (17th-worst) and 32.7 points allowed per game on defense (21st-worst), East Tennessee State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Citadel has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (8.7 per game) and 13th-worst in points surrendered (34.9 per game).

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Citadel 270.4 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.1 (122nd) 382.3 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.6 (115th) 159 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (84th) 111.4 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.6 (124th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has racked up 536 yards (53.6 ypg) on 45-of-101 passing with one touchdown compared to six interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has 515 rushing yards on 102 carries with five touchdowns.

Trey Foster has been handed the ball 64 times this year and racked up 357 yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III's leads his squad with 338 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 19 targets).

Xavier Gaillardetz has caught 15 passes for 239 yards (23.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Will Huzzie has hauled in 21 receptions for 232 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has compiled 986 yards on 49.4% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 218 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 76 times for 278 yards (27.8 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 172 receiving yards (17.2 per game) on 12 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Hi'keem Elmore has piled up 60 carries and totaled 229 yards with one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips paces his team with 174 receiving yards on 14 catches with one touchdown.

Tyler Cherry has put together a 174-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 16 targets.

