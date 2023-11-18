When the East Tennessee State Buccaneers match up with the Citadel Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Buccaneers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction East Tennessee State (-13.5) 47.2 East Tennessee State 30, Citadel 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

A total of six of Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

In Bulldogs games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 16.5 32.7 28.3 16.3 8.7 43.7 Citadel 8.7 34.9 10.6 34.2 6.8 35.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.