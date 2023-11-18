The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-2) meet a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Villanova Wildcats (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium.

Delaware has the 51st-ranked defense this year (336.1 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 14th-best with a tally of 436.4 yards per game. Things have been positive for Villanova on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 32.3 points per game (19th-best) and allowing just 18.7 points per game (12th-best).

Delaware vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Delaware vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Delaware Villanova 436.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.0 (13th) 336.1 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.7 (21st) 161.7 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (8th) 274.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (51st) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has 1,860 yards passing for Delaware, completing 57% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 750 yards (75.0 per game) with 14 scores. He has also caught 21 passes for 320 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 394 yards (39.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend's 550 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has collected 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

Joshua Youngblood has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 37.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has thrown for 2,110 yards (211.0 ypg) while completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 258 yards with eight touchdowns.

Jalen Jackson has run the ball 103 times for 703 yards, with six touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has been given 84 carries and totaled 539 yards with four touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has totaled 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 891 (89.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has put up a 587-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 27 targets.

Jaaron Hayek's 26 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 294 yards (29.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

