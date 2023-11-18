Delaware vs. Villanova Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will beat the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Delaware vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Delaware (-2.2)
|51.2
|Delaware 27, Villanova 24
Delaware Betting Info (2022)
- The Fightin' Blue Hens put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.
Villanova Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Four of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).
Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Delaware
|34.9
|19.4
|32.4
|19.0
|37.4
|19.8
|Villanova
|32.3
|18.7
|35.8
|10.2
|28.8
|27.2
