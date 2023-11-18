Our projection model predicts the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will beat the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Delaware vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-2.2) 51.2 Delaware 27, Villanova 24

Week 12 Predictions

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Four of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware 34.9 19.4 32.4 19.0 37.4 19.8 Villanova 32.3 18.7 35.8 10.2 28.8 27.2

