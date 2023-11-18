Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at LEAD Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
