Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 18?
Should you wager on Dante Fabbro to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbro stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- Fabbro has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:49
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
