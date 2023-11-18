The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) face an FCS opponent, the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama has the 28th-ranked offense this year (33.6 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 17th-best with only 18.1 points allowed per game. Chattanooga's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 414.3 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 336.3 total yards per game, which ranks 52nd.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Chattanooga vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Chattanooga Alabama 414.3 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.4 (67th) 336.3 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (22nd) 140.4 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.4 (61st) 273.9 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (65th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (21st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (73rd)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has recored 2,672 passing yards, or 267.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.8% of his passes and has collected 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 14.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Gino Appleberry Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 124 carries for 527 yards, or 52.7 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Ailym Ford has compiled 485 yards on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has racked up 924 receiving yards on 53 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayin Whatley has 44 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 802 yards (80.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Sam Phillips has racked up 520 reciving yards (52 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,070 passing yards for Alabama, completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 333 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 105 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 145 times for 675 yards (67.5 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 415 yards (41.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 26 catches for 537 yards (53.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 444 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kobe Prentice's 16 grabs are good enough for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

