The California Golden Bears (4-6) and Stanford Cardinal (3-7) meet in the 2023 edition of The Big Game on Saturday, November 18. The Golden Bears are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. Stanford matchup.

Cal vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Stanford, California
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium

Cal vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM Cal (-6.5) 55.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Cal (-6.5) 55.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cal vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • Cal has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Golden Bears have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Stanford has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinal have covered the spread four times this year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Cal & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

Cal
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Stanford
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

