The California Golden Bears (4-6) and Stanford Cardinal (3-7) meet in the 2023 edition of The Big Game on Saturday, November 18. The Golden Bears are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

Cal vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Cal vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Cal vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Cal has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Golden Bears have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Stanford has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have covered the spread four times this year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Cal & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

