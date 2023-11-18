Cal vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The California Golden Bears (4-6) and Stanford Cardinal (3-7) meet in the 2023 edition of The Big Game on Saturday, November 18. The Golden Bears are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. Stanford matchup.
Cal vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
Cal vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-6.5)
|55.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Cal (-6.5)
|55.5
|-280
|+225
Cal vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Cal has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Golden Bears have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Stanford has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread four times this year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Cal & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Stanford
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
