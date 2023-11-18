The California Golden Bears (4-6) take on a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Stanford Stadium.

Cal sports the 40th-ranked scoring offense this season (31.9 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 37.0 points allowed per game. Stanford has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 24th-worst in points (20.9 per game) and fifth-worst in points surrendered (36.9 per game).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cal vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Cal vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Cal Stanford 398.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.3 (96th) 432.2 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.4 (128th) 188.9 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.1 (109th) 209.3 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.2 (57th) 21 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 21 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (130th)

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 975 yards (97.5 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has 1,015 rushing yards on 172 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 365 yards (36.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's 544 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has totaled 47 catches and four touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 362 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Taj Davis has been the target of 45 passes and compiled 31 grabs for 345 yards, an average of 34.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has thrown for 1,907 yards (190.7 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 59.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 228 yards (22.8 ypg) on 86 carries with three touchdowns.

Justin Lamson has rushed 108 times for 246 yards, with four touchdowns.

Elic Ayomanor paces his squad with 912 receiving yards on 52 catches with six touchdowns.

Tiger Bachmeier has totaled 368 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 35 receptions.

Benjamin Yurosek's 26 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cal or Stanford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.