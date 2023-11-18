The California Golden Bears should win their game versus the Stanford Cardinal at 6:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Cal vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+6.5) Over (55.5) Cal 34, Stanford 31

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Bears' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Against the spread, the Golden Bears are 4-5-0 this season.

Cal is winless against the spread when it has played as 6.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been seven Golden Bears games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 0.6 more than the average point total for Cal games this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinal.

The Cardinal are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Stanford has a 4-4 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 6.5 points or more.

Cardinal games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average total in Stanford games this season is 3.3 more points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Golden Bears vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal 31.9 37.0 32.7 32.2 30.8 44.3 Stanford 20.9 36.9 17.8 35.4 24.0 38.4

