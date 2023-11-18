The California Golden Bears (4-6) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7) clash in the 2023 edition of The Big Game. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Cal vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cal 34, Stanford 31

Cal 34, Stanford 31 Cal has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Golden Bears have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Stanford has been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

The Cardinal have a record of , a 22.2% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Bears a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+6.5)



Stanford (+6.5) Cal has four wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Stanford has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Cardinal have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Six of Cal's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.

This season, five of Stanford's games have ended with a score higher than 54.5 points.

Cal averages 31.9 points per game against Stanford's 20.9, amounting to 1.7 points under the game's point total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 56.2 53.3 Implied Total AVG 33.2 32.2 34.5 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 3-2-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.8 58.9 58.7 Implied Total AVG 38.2 38.8 37.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-4 2-2

