When the Weber State Wildcats play the Cal Poly Mustangs at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Wildcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cal Poly vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Weber State (-13.5) 52.9 Weber State 33, Cal Poly 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Mustangs games went over the point total nine out of 11 times last season.

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

No Wildcats two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mustangs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal Poly 20.5 38.6 23.8 24.0 17.2 53.2 Weber State 21.7 24.4 18.4 24.6 25.0 24.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.