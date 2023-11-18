The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) hit the road for a Big Sky battle against the Weber State Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Cal Poly is totaling 348.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 68th in the FCS. Defensively, the Mustangs rank 87th, surrendering 381.0 yards per game. In terms of points scored Weber State ranks 87th in the FCS (21.7 points per game), and it is 43rd on the other side of the ball (24.4 points allowed per contest).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cal Poly vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Cal Poly vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Cal Poly Weber State 348.5 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.0 (103rd) 381.0 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.2 (61st) 79.4 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.2 (70th) 269.1 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (109th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard has recorded 2,044 yards (204.4 ypg) on 169-of-272 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Mark Biggins has racked up 261 yards on 57 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Paul Holyfield Jr. has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 196 yards (19.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Giancarlo Woods' leads his squad with 461 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 49 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Bryson Allen has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem has compiled 29 catches for 418 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser leads Weber State with 782 yards on 81-of-154 passing with two touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Kris Jackson has rushed for 453 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Damon Bankston has run for 388 yards across 64 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Treyshun Hurry's 323 receiving yards (32.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 receptions on 26 targets.

Jacob Sharp has caught 21 passes and compiled 291 receiving yards (29.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Haze Hadley has racked up 216 reciving yards (21.6 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cal Poly or Weber State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.