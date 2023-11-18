Saturday's game between the Austin Peay Governors (1-2) and Butler Bulldogs (1-1) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Governors claimed a 68-63 win against Kentucky.

Austin Peay vs. Butler Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Austin Peay vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 65, Butler 62

Austin Peay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Governors outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.5 points per game (289th in college basketball) and allowed 56.3 per outing (20th in college basketball).

Austin Peay averaged 2.4 more points in ASUN games (61.9) than overall (59.5).

In 2022-23, the Governors averaged 4.3 more points per game at home (62.8) than away (58.5).

Austin Peay conceded fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than away (59.2) last season.

