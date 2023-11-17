Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wilson County, Tennessee, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Nashville Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
