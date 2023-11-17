Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Washington County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Happy Valley High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 11:15 AM ET on November 17
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.