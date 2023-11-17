The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) take the floor at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

Central Arkansas (9-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 21.6% less often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) last season.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 144.8 71.5 153 138.8 Central Arkansas 72.9 144.8 81.5 153 151.2

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

Last year, the Commodores put up 9.6 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Bears gave up (81.5).

When Vanderbilt totaled more than 81.5 points last season, it went 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 Central Arkansas 9-17-0 12-14-0

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Central Arkansas 14-6 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 2-13 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

