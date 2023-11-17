Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) will play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|72.9
|148th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|359th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
