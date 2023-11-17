Friday's contest features the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) facing off at Memorial Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-56 win for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 86, Central Arkansas 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-29.2)

Vanderbilt (-29.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

Offensively, Vanderbilt was the 175th-ranked team in the nation (71.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 224th (71.5 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Commodores were 96th in college basketball in rebounds (33.1 per game) last year. They were 329th in rebounds allowed (33.9 per game).

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 304th in the country in assists with 11.5 per game.

Last year, the Commodores were 66th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.4 per game) and 209th in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Last year, Vanderbilt was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 37th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.0%).

Last season, the Commodores took 42.2% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.3% of the Commodores' buckets were 3-pointers, and 66.7% were 2-pointers.

