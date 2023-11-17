The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) go up against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-19.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Vanderbilt (-19.5) 146.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

The Commodores and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times last season.

Central Arkansas covered nine times in 26 games with a spread last season.

In Bears games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Oddsmakers rate Vanderbilt considerably higher (72nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (202nd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

