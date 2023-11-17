Friday's game at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-70 victory as our model heavily favors Eastern Kentucky.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 81, UT Martin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-10.8)

Eastern Kentucky (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

UT Martin Performance Insights

UT Martin had a top-25 offense last year, ranking 14th-best in college basketball with 80.5 points per game. On defense, it ranked 319th with 75.4 points allowed per contest.

The Skyhawks ranked 18th-best in college basketball by pulling down 35.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 324th in college basketball (33.8 allowed per contest).

UT Martin delivered 13.6 assists per game, which ranked them 136th in college basketball.

Last season the Skyhawks committed 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

Last season the Skyhawks drained 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.1% (234th-ranked) from three-point land.

UT Martin was 290th in college basketball with 8.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

UT Martin attempted 39 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.5% of the shots it took (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.4 threes per contest, which were 37.5% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

