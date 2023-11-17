The Oregon Ducks (1-0) face the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 202nd 70.6 Points Scored 78.1 34th 67th 66.3 Points Allowed 75 311th 42nd 34.5 Rebounds 32.9 107th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 157th 13.3 Assists 13.2 163rd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12 200th

