The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oregon Ducks (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Ducks allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Tennessee State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers were the 107th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ducks finished 83rd.

The Tigers put up 11.8 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Ducks allowed their opponents to score (66.3).

Tennessee State went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 66.3 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State put up more points at home (85.8 per game) than away (67.7) last season.

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (74.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee State sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

