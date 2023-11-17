Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Shelby County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Douglass High School at Memphis East High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeway High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
