The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Oakland High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7

4A - Region 4 - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Tennessee Christian School at Columbia Academy