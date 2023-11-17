Friday's contest features the Memphis Tigers (2-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) facing off at FedExForum (on November 17) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Memphis.

The matchup has no line set.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 76, Alabama State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-5.1)

Memphis (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was the 21st-best squad in the country in points scored (79.4 per game) and 233rd in points allowed (71.8) last season.

The Tigers were 147th in the country in rebounds per game (32.2) and 206th in rebounds allowed (31.6) last season.

Memphis was 28th in the country in assists (15.6 per game) last season.

Last season, the Tigers were 310th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.1 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Memphis was 277th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8 per game) and 31st in 3-point percentage defensively (30.8%) last season.

Last season, the Tigers attempted 70.9% of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.1% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 78.6% of the Tigers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 21.4% were 3-pointers.

