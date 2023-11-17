Memphis vs. Alabama State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) face the Memphis Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FedExForum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Alabama State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Alabama State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-30.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-30.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis vs. Alabama State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Memphis compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Tigers games hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.
- Alabama State went 12-15-0 ATS last season.
- A total of six of the Hornets' games last year hit the over.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Oddsmakers rate Memphis much higher (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (54th).
- Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
