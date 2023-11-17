Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Marshall County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Marshall County High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.