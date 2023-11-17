Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Knox County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin-East High School at Karns High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
