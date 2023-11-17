Friday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at Freedom Hall Civic Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-62 in favor of Davidson, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, East Tennessee State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-12.2)

Davidson (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

On offense, East Tennessee State was the 247th-ranked team in the country (69.1 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 141st (69 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Buccaneers were 144th in the nation in rebounds (32.3 per game) last year. They were 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3 per game).

With 12.2 assists per game last season, East Tennessee State was 249th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Buccaneers were 288th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last year. They were 291st in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

Last year, East Tennessee State was 263rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

East Tennessee State attempted 34.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 65.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.7% of East Tennessee State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.3% were 2-pointers.

