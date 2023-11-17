Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Davidson County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Liberty Creek High School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Road Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall County High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.