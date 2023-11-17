The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. This game is at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Belmont vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • Belmont went 21-7 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 162nd.
  • The Bruins scored an average of 76.5 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
  • Belmont put together a 17-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Belmont averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (79.2) than on the road (71.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (72.9).
  • Belmont knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Georgia State W 89-87 Curb Event Center
11/10/2023 @ Furman L 99-76 Timmons Arena
11/14/2023 Berry W 93-59 Curb Event Center
11/17/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
11/24/2023 Monmouth - Palestra
11/25/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

