The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. This game is at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Belmont vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Belmont went 21-7 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 162nd.

The Bruins scored an average of 76.5 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

Belmont put together a 17-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Belmont averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (79.2) than on the road (71.7).

In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (72.9).

Belmont knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

