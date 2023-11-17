The UTEP Miners (3-0) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors shot at a 41.5% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Miners averaged.
  • Austin Peay went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Miners ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Governors ranked 195th.
  • The Governors put up an average of 66.7 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Miners allowed to opponents.
  • Austin Peay went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Austin Peay put up 71.7 points per game last season, 10.8 more than it averaged on the road (60.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Governors allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67) than on the road (78.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Austin Peay knocked down fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Life (GA) W 90-72 F&M Bank Arena
11/10/2023 @ George Mason L 67-45 EagleBank Arena
11/14/2023 Fisk W 79-52 F&M Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
11/20/2023 Tarleton State - JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

