Florida State, Louisville, Week 12 ACC Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC going into Week 12 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Florida State
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: -400
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th
- Last Game: W 27-20 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
2. Louisville
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win ACC: +300
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
3. Duke
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th
- Last Game: L 47-45 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
4. Clemson
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
- Last Game: W 42-21 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
5. NC State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
- Last Game: W 26-6 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
6. North Carolina
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th
- Last Game: W 47-45 vs Duke
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Clemson
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
7. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: L 27-20 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Louisville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
8. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: W 48-22 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: NC State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 42-21 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Syracuse
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Boston College
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd
- Last Game: L 48-22 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Syracuse
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st
- Last Game: W 28-13 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Virginia
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Duke
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
13. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
- Last Game: L 26-6 vs NC State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
14. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th
- Last Game: L 28-13 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Boston College
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
