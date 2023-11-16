Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Wilson County, Tennessee. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Boiling Springs School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.