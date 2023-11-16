Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Sullivan County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dobyns Bennett High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.