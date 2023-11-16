SoCon teams are on Thursday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Mercer Bears.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Western Carolina Catamounts at UNC Wilmington Seahawks 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 16 - Georgia Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!