Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Sevier County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pigeon Forge High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
