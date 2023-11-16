It's Week 11 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding quarterbacks -- you're in luck!

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 11

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 224.7 22.5 35 4.8 Jalen Hurts Eagles 205.6 22.8 33.9 9.8 Justin Herbert Chargers 185.3 20.6 35.8 4 Lamar Jackson Ravens 183.2 18.3 27.6 9.2 Sam Howell Commanders 182.8 18.3 39.7 3.1 Dak Prescott Cowboys 178.2 19.8 33.3 3.4 C.J. Stroud Texans 176.7 19.6 35.3 2.4 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 174.5 17.5 33 6.2 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 171.4 19 37.1 4.7 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 165.7 18.4 34.2 2.6 Brock Purdy 49ers 161.8 18 27.8 2.9 Jared Goff Lions 159.3 17.7 36.2 2.3 Russell Wilson Broncos 153.3 17 29.1 4.4 Jordan Love Packers 150.6 16.7 33.3 3.4 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 149 16.6 33.9 4.2 Joe Burrow Bengals 138.5 15.4 38.7 3.3 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 123.1 13.7 33.3 4.9 Derek Carr Saints 122.4 12.2 33.4 1.9 Geno Smith Seahawks 122.3 13.6 33.3 2.6 Matthew Stafford Rams 111.7 14 34.8 1.6 Desmond Ridder Falcons 111 12.3 27.3 3.6 Mac Jones Patriots 106.7 10.7 32.4 2.6 Justin Fields Bears 105.7 17.6 27 7.8 Gardner Minshew Colts 97.3 10.8 28.4 1.9

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.