As we enter Week 11 of the NFL schedule, which team sits on top? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

7-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 33-31 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. 49ers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

6-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 34-3 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Browns

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

6-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 33-31 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

4. Cowboys

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

6-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 49-17 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Lions

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 41-38 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Chiefs

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

7-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 20

8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 20 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

7. Eagles

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 13-4

8-1 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550

+550 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 28-23 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 20

8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 20 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

8. Texans

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

5-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. Vikings

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 27-19 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

10. Chargers

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

4-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 41-38 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Jaguars

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-3 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 34-3 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Bengals

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-4 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 30-27 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 16

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Dolphins

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Bills

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 24-22 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Steelers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 23-19 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

16. Colts

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 10-6 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

17. Saints

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6000

+6000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 27-19 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

18. Seahawks

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 29-26 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

4-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 20-6 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Titans

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 20-6 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

21. Rams

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 20-3 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Packers

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 23-19 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Raiders

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 16-12 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Falcons

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-6 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 25-23 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

25. Broncos

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-5 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 24-22 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Bears

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 16-13 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Jets

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

4-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 16-12 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

28. Commanders

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-6 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 29-26 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. Cardinals

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-8 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 25-23 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Panthers

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-8 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 16-13 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

31. Patriots

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-8 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 10-6 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

32. Giants

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-8 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 49-17 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

