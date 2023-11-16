There is high school basketball competition in Monroe County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maryville High School at Sweetwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenback School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Madisonville, TN

Madisonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oliver Springs High School at Tellico Plains High School