Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Knox County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dobyns Bennett High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bearden High School at Daniel Boone High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Gray, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apostolic Christian School at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMinn Central High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
