In Knox County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dobyns Bennett High School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16

5:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bearden High School at Daniel Boone High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Gray, TN

Gray, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Apostolic Christian School at Concord Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McMinn Central High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville