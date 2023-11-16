Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Carter County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
