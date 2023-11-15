How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Commodores are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hilltoppers, winners of three in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hilltoppers' 70.1 points per game last year were just one fewer point than the 71.1 the Commodores allowed to opponents.
- Western Kentucky went 10-2 last season when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
- Last year, the Commodores put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).
- Vanderbilt had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.3 points.
- The Commodores made 37.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11 percentage points lower than the Hilltoppers allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- The Hilltoppers shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 10.7 percentage points below the 53% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 98-51
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|@ UT Martin
|W 70-68
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/12/2023
|Fairfield
|W 73-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|South Point Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.