Two streaking squads meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Commodores are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hilltoppers, winners of three in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hilltoppers' 70.1 points per game last year were just one fewer point than the 71.1 the Commodores allowed to opponents.
  • Western Kentucky went 10-2 last season when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • Last year, the Commodores put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).
  • Vanderbilt had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.3 points.
  • The Commodores made 37.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11 percentage points lower than the Hilltoppers allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • The Hilltoppers shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 10.7 percentage points below the 53% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kennesaw State W 98-51 Memorial Gymnasium
11/9/2023 @ UT Martin W 70-68 Skyhawk Arena
11/12/2023 Fairfield W 73-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Western Kentucky - Memorial Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Alabama State - Memorial Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Iowa State - South Point Arena

