Tennessee State vs. Portland November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) face the Portland Pilots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Chiles Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tennessee State vs. Portland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee State vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|78.1
|34th
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.