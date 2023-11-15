The Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) face the Portland Pilots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Chiles Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Portland Game Information

Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 78.1 34th 352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 75 311th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.9 107th 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 56th 14.8 Assists 13.2 163rd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 12 200th

