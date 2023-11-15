Wednesday's contest features the Portland Pilots (3-0) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) facing off at Chiles Center (on November 15) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-72 victory for Portland.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee State vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 81, Tennessee State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-9.5)

Portland (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee State Performance Insights

Last year Tennessee State averaged 78.1 points per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 75.0 points per contest (311th-ranked).

With 32.9 rebounds per game, the Tigers ranked 107th in the nation. They gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Tennessee State ranked 163rd in the country with 13.2 assists per game.

Last year the Tigers committed 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

With 8.8 three-pointers per game, the Tigers ranked 42nd in the nation. They sported a 35.0% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

Tennessee State ranked 196th in college basketball with 7.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 235th with a 34.5% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Tennessee State last season, 58.4% of them were two-pointers (67.6% of the team's made baskets) and 41.6% were threes (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.