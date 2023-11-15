A pair of hot teams meet when the Sacramento Kings (5-4) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on November 15, 2023. The Kings will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Lakers, winners of three straight.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.

The Kings average 113.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 115.1 the Lakers give up.

When Sacramento totals more than 115.1 points, it is 4-0.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.

This season, Los Angeles has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.

The Lakers average just 1.3 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Kings give up to opponents (114.4).

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Los Angeles is 4-1.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are posting 120.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 16.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (104.3).

Sacramento is surrendering 117.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 111.3.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have performed better when playing at home this season, making 14.6 treys per game with a 34.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Lakers are scoring more points at home (117.2 per game) than on the road (109.7). And they are giving up less at home (108.0) than on the road (121.0).

Los Angeles allows 108.0 points per game at home, and 121.0 on the road.

This season the Lakers are averaging more assists at home (27.4 per game) than on the road (23.7).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trey Lyles Out Calf Alex Len Out Ankle

Lakers Injuries