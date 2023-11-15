You can find player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis and others on the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: -133)

Sabonis' 17.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Keegan Murray is posting 16 points per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

He has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +138)

Wednesday's prop bet for Harrison Barnes is 9.5 points, 7.5 fewer than his season average.

He has pulled down 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Barnes averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Davis is averaging 25.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 12 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis has dished out 2.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 23 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

James has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

